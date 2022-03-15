Advertisement

Second arrest made in string of catalytic converter thefts

Detectives in Halifax County have made a second arrest as they continue to investigate a string of catalytic converter thefts in the Roanoke Valley area.
Charged in string of catalytic converter thefts
Charged in string of catalytic converter thefts(Halifax County Sheriff's office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Detectives in Halifax County have made a second arrest as they continue to investigate a string of catalytic converter thefts in the Roanoke Valley area.

Daniel Bradley, of Roanoke Rapids, was arrested on March 13 by Halifax County Deputies. He has been charged with 5 counts of Larceny of Motor Vehicle parts and 1 count of 1st Degree Trespassing.

Back on March 10, deputies also arrested James Williams in connection to the thefts. However, deputies have not said where or when the thefts occurred.

Bradley is being held on a $25,000 bond and a court date has been set for March 16. Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaquile Jackson
Relative identifies victim of apparent hit & run in Greenville
Police said the driver of this car was seriously injured.
Man dies after four-vehicle crash on Greenville’s South Memorial Drive
A man from Ayden won a $250,000 prize on a lottery scratch off ticket.
Pitt County man wins big on scratch off ticket
Deputies say Jamarian Boyd and Keandrian Brown were last seen at their home on Old Mill Road in...
Two teens reported missing in Beaufort County found
Jacksonville police released surveillance photos of a man who is a person of interest in the...
DO YOU KNOW US? Police release photos after tobacco store assault

Latest News

Protesters gathered in Greenville on Thursday calling for the City Council to reject Compute...
Citizens group asks Greenville city leaders to pause crypto-mining plans following lawsuit
Pollock Street repairs
New Bern intersection closed for repairs
Jaquile Jackson
Vigil held tonight for victim of apparent hit & run in Greenville
North Carolina gets $4 million grant for former QVC workers
North Carolina gets $4 million grant for former QVC workers