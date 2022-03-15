Second arrest made in string of catalytic converter thefts

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Detectives in Halifax County have made a second arrest as they continue to investigate a string of catalytic converter thefts in the Roanoke Valley area.

Daniel Bradley, of Roanoke Rapids, was arrested on March 13 by Halifax County Deputies. He has been charged with 5 counts of Larceny of Motor Vehicle parts and 1 count of 1st Degree Trespassing.

Back on March 10, deputies also arrested James Williams in connection to the thefts. However, deputies have not said where or when the thefts occurred.

Bradley is being held on a $25,000 bond and a court date has been set for March 16. Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely.

