Roanoke Rapids police searching for two armed robbers in possible robbery spree

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids police are searching for two men who robbed a business with guns Monday.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department says officers responded to Klix in the Great Falls Plaza due to an armed robbery. Officers were told two men entered the store with guns and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving.

The department says it was told of a robbery in Garysburg with two armed suspects entering an internet sweepstakes business before the Roanoke Rapids robbery.

WITN is told there were no reports of shots being fired during the Roanoke Rapids robbery and the one injury sustained during it was the result of a victim running to protect themselves.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

