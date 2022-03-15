Advertisement

Reports: ECU to hire Tennessee coach Michael Schwartz to lead men’s basketball program

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - According to multiple sources, East Carolina University has hired Tennessee associate head coach Michael Schwartz as their next head coach.

This season, Schwartz helped guide Tennessee to its first SEC championship since 1979 and a No. 2 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament. He has been with the Volunteers since 2019. He previously was on Tulsa, Fresno State, Miami and UTSA’s staffs respectively.

This comes as ECU fired former Head Coach Joe Dooley Friday afternoon after four seasons.

The ECU Board of Trustees has a meeting scheduled for Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

