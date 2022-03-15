Pitt County Social Services looks to fill 47 job positions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - March is National Social Work Month and the Pitt County Department of Social Services is honoring its staff and looking to add more workers.

The county currently employs 115 professional social workers and supervisors and is hoping to fill 47 open positions.

In the last year, Pitt County social workers have helped 14 children get adopted, provided protection and interventions for more than 1,000 families, and provided utility assistance to 3,600 households.

“Social work is one of the most rewarding professions we have within the Pitt County Government,” Janis Gallagher, Pitt County manager said. “You can start from day one working with families in our community, making a difference to improve their quality of life.”

Pitt County is hosting a job fair on April 21st from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pitt County Agricultural Center.

