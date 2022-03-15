Phillip’s Weather Trivia: What other weather condition is needed to add to rain to make a rainbow?
Primary rainbows have red as the top color and violet as the bottom color
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As Spring nears, the odds of seeing a rainbow increase. Spring showers are known to create rainbows, so keep your eyes peeled. We know it takes rain to make a rainbow. What other type of weather is needed to make a rainbow?
Hint: No need to bring air pollution into the question. Don’t say smoke. See below for the correct answe.
Sunlight shining into raindrops is refracted which separates the colors which come from the sun. Use Roy G Biv to give you the order of colors in a primary rainbow. R stands for Red and so on. Expect another trivia question to quiz you on colors in the rainbow. - Phillip Williams
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.