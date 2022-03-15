Advertisement

Panthers reportedly adding safety, offensive lineman

Reports Carolina will sign Woods and Corbett
Carolina Panthers logo
Carolina Panthers logo(MGN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a three-year, $29.25 million contract with Los Angeles Rams guard Austin Corbett and a three-year, $15.75 million contract with Minnesota Vikings safety Xavier Woods.

That’s according to people familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press condition of anonymity because the deals won’t become official until Wednesday.

Corbett should help a weak offensive line that surrendered the fifth-most sacks in the NFL last year. He started all 33 games over the past two seasons for the Super Bowl champion Rams. Woods is coming off the best season of his five-year career.

Also reports coming out this evening Carolina’s DaQuan Jones will be leaving for Buffalo.

