Onslow County seniors face rising costs

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - With the prices of just about everything going up, Cindy Williams, an Onslow County senior, said saving on something as simple as a meal makes a bigger difference than ever before.

“You used to be able to buy and now that’s it’s gone up, you can’t buy anymore because you have a budget,” Williams said.

Sticking to a budget is even harder as the February Consumer Price Index rose 0.8%, creating some tough decisions for citizens living on a fixed income.

“You buy the essentials, you can’t buy the extra stuff. If you want a bag of chips, you can’t buy a bag of chips,” Williams explained.

For Williams, saying “no” to the extras is vital these days. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the food at home index rose 1.4%.

“Right now, with the gas prices, you can’t shop around different stores... so, it’s really hard,” Williams said.

The gasoline index increased by 6.6%, making budgeting even more difficult for residents.

“Gas definitely has gone up, quite a bit. Every time you turn around it’s going up,” Williams added.

While Social Security benefits increased for many Americans this year, some people believe it does not match the cost of living.

“What we get for Social Security increase does not cover the increases of this inflation and it’s crazy for us elderly or disabled to be able to survive,” Debbie Sepulveda, an Onslow County senior said.

Seniors are holding onto hope that prices will go back down again so they can enjoy the things they once did.

“We don’t go to the mall and go shopping. We do without a lot of things,” Sepulveda said.

The Onslow County Senior Center serves lunch at 11:30 a.m. at five locations across the county. For more information, call (910) 455-2747.

