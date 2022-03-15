Advertisement

‘One day at a time’; Food truck owners stare down rising gas prices

By Deric Rush
Mar. 14, 2022
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Food truck owners say inflation has had an impact on business across the board.

Gregory Waters, who runs G&C Catering, says the largest impact he’s felt recently is at the gas pump.

“That’s $100 in gas just to get there and back,” Waters said, referencing a trip to Stedman, NC he will soon have to make.

The price for regular gas in North Carolina is $4.18 on average. Those costs fall just shy of the record set on Friday.

Robin Wallace, R.L. Street Dogs owner, says inflation has forced her to make some hard choices.

“Unfortunately I had to raise my prices for the products that I do sell because I have to be compensated somewhere,” Wallace said. “I absorb a little myself. I have to pass a little to others, but in all, everything has raised three times since I started a year and a half ago.”

The Consumer Price Index on food-away-from-home in January 2022 was 6.4% higher than January 2021.

The United States Department of Agriculture predicts food-at-home prices will increase by as much as 3% and food-away-from-home prices will increase by as much as 5% by the end of the year.

Wallace has an idea as to how to get through the current difficult financial situation: “One day at a time. I try to protect myself as well as my community, but it’s one day at a time.”

