OBX park getting undercover police patrols after vandalism

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Undercover police officers are now patrolling a park on the Outer Banks after it has been repeatedly hit by vandals.

Kill Devil Hills police say Aviation Park off Veterans Drive is the town’s busiest park. But officers say vandals have lately been busy destroying it.

Also known as the “skate park”, “frog pond”, or the “turtle pond”, officers say for the past three months there have been cases of disorderly conduct, vandalism, arson, and other criminal mischief that have cost the town over $2,500 in damages.

Despite there being security cameras, police say the vandals know where their blind spots are, and they cannot put cameras in public restrooms where much of the vandalism occurs.

In addition to plain clothes officers, police in uniform are stepping up foot patrols in the area.

They say repeat offenders of park rules will be banned for up to a year and possibly face criminal charges. Police said that includes underage possession of tobacco, tobacco use generally, vaping, littering, damage to property, and disorderly conduct.

