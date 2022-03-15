Advertisement

OBX park getting undercover police patrols after vandalism

Aviation Park vandalism
Aviation Park vandalism(Kill Devil Hills police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Undercover police officers are now patrolling a park on the Outer Banks after it has been repeatedly hit by vandals.

Kill Devil Hills police say Aviation Park off Veterans Drive is the town’s busiest park. But officers say vandals have lately been busy destroying it.

Also known as the “skate park”, “frog pond”, or the “turtle pond”, officers say for the past three months there have been cases of disorderly conduct, vandalism, arson, and other criminal mischief that have cost the town over $2,500 in damages.

Despite there being security cameras, police say the vandals know where their blind spots are, and they cannot put cameras in public restrooms where much of the vandalism occurs.

In addition to plain clothes officers, police in uniform are stepping up foot patrols in the area.

They say repeat offenders of park rules will be banned for up to a year and possibly face criminal charges. Police said that includes underage possession of tobacco, tobacco use generally, vaping, littering, damage to property, and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaquile Jackson
Relative identifies victim of apparent hit & run in Greenville
Police said the driver of this car was seriously injured.
Man dies after four-vehicle crash on Greenville’s South Memorial Drive
A man from Ayden won a $250,000 prize on a lottery scratch off ticket.
Pitt County man wins big on scratch off ticket
Michael Schwartz
Reports: ECU to hire Tennessee coach Michael Schwartz to lead men’s basketball program
Jacksonville police released surveillance photos of a man who is a person of interest in the...
DO YOU KNOW US? Police release photos after tobacco store assault

Latest News

Generic Armed Robbery Picture from MGN
Roanoke Rapids police searching for two armed robbers in possible robbery spree
Appeals Court strikes down Greenville’s red-light program
Dieysha Simmons, Kwame Robinson, and Shamrk Simmons
Three charged in Halifax County jail contraband scheme
Michael Schwartz
Reports: ECU to hire Tennessee coach Michael Schwartz to lead men’s basketball program