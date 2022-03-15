Advertisement

New Bern road closed for repairs

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers in New Bern may need to find a new route to work Tuesday morning.

The City of New Bern says the intersection of George and Pollock Street will be closed Tuesday for repairs. Crews will be repairing sunken brick pavers in the road.

REMINDER BEFORE YOU HEAD OUT: the intersection of George & Pollock streets is closed today & possibly tomorrow (we'll...

Posted by City of New Bern, NC Government on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

The road will be closed from 7 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Crews say the work could continue into Wednesday.

