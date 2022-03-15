New Bern road closed for repairs

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers in New Bern may need to find a new route to work Tuesday morning.

The City of New Bern says the intersection of George and Pollock Street will be closed Tuesday for repairs. Crews will be repairing sunken brick pavers in the road.

The road will be closed from 7 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Crews say the work could continue into Wednesday.

