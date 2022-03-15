Advertisement

Man crashes motorcycle on rising drawbridge in Florida

A motorcyclist was caught on camera crashing his vehicle as a drawbridge was rising.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - A motorcyclist crashed on a rising drawbridge Saturday morning and narrowly missed falling into the river below.

The Georgia man was in Daytona Beach for Bike Week when he approached the drawbridge crossing the Halifax River.

He crashed through a lowered traffic arm before dropping his motorcycle, which ended up dangling over the river by its trailer.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

He told police he didn’t see the lowered traffic arms because he was wiping rain off his helmet’s face shield.

Police said the crash caused $5,000 in damage to the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was charged with careless driving, which has a $166 fine.

