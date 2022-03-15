Citizens group asks Greenville city leaders to pause crypto-mining plans following lawsuit

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County citizens group has asked city leaders in Greenville to pause the development of a crypto-mining facility in the city following a lawsuit against the company behind the project.

The North of the River Association wrote a letter, saying “It has come to our attention that a former upper level Compute North employee has filed a lawsuit claiming racial discrimination, retaliation, failure to pay $6.5 millions in wages promptly, wrongful termination, breach of contract, and unjust enrichment.”

The group goes on to ask city leaders to pause the zoning changes and “order independent economic and environmental studies to determine how the proposed facility will affect the city and county before moving forward.”

The lawsuit obtained by WITN was filed against Compute North last month by the company’s former sales vice president. In the lawsuit, Rohit Shirole makes dozens of claims about the company’s practices, from mishandling money and misleading its customers to using race as a factor in its business decisions.

Shirole claims the COO, Drake Harvey, mentioned the company was pulling out of its proposed Pitt County location because of challenges surrounding the racial demographic of the site. The lawsuit says Harvey described the location as economically downtrodden and “non-white.” It also says the site was “less desirable” to the company.

Shirole, who is south Asian, says he expressed his concern as a person of color that this went against the company’s policy and some laws. He says he was wrongfully fired in retaliation for his comments.

There are 8 counts in total being brought against Compute North. We’ve reached out to Compute North for a comment on the lawsuit.

