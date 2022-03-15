Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Mild Tuesday afternoon; Next rain Wednesday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure will keep the great weather in eastern North Carolina through Tuesday. Partly sunny skies, along with a light south breeze will bump the high to near 70 this afternoon.

The ridge of high pressure will move well offshore Wednesday allowing an area of low pressure will track just to our south and east Wednesday into Thursday. The coastal storm will likely bring scattered showers from late Wednesday through Thursday morning. Current rainfall potential looks like 0.25-0.75″ with possibly higher totals right along the coast. We should turn mostly dry by afternoon on St. Patrick’s day (Thursday).

Tuesday

Partly sunny with a high of 70. Wind: S 7.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy with rain during the evening. High of 69. Wind: E 5-10. Rain chance: 40%

Saint Patrick’s Day

Mostly cloudy with a chance for patchy morning raindrops. High of 69. Wind: W 10. Rain chance: 40%

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 77. Wind: SW 10.

Saturday

Partly sunny and breezy with a high of 76. Wind: SW 10 G 15. Rain chance: 20%.

