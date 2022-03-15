Former ECU wide receiver Zay Jones signs with Jacksonville
Reportedly 3 years, $30 million
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA (WITN) - Former East Carolina University football standout Zay Jones has a new home, signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s reportedly a 3 year, 30 million dollar deal.
The wide out amassed 4,279 for the Pirates. Jones played 3 NFL seasons in Buffalo and 3 seasons with the Raiders.
Zay made 47 catches for 546 yards with a touchdown last season for Las Vegas. Jones shared his thoughts on Twitter this evening.
