Former ECU wide receiver Zay Jones signs with Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA (WITN) - Former East Carolina University football standout Zay Jones has a new home, signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s reportedly a 3 year, 30 million dollar deal.

Jaguars, WR Zay Jones agree to three-year deal worth up to $30M. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/XXBxYdBy37 — NFL (@NFL) March 15, 2022

The wide out amassed 4,279 for the Pirates. Jones played 3 NFL seasons in Buffalo and 3 seasons with the Raiders.

Zay made 47 catches for 546 yards with a touchdown last season for Las Vegas. Jones shared his thoughts on Twitter this evening.

I’m grateful, just so grateful. Been through highs and lows — and still a long way too go. thankful for my past and hopeful for my future. God thank You for your hand over my life. — zay (@zayjones11) March 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.