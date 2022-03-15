Advertisement

Former ECU wide receiver Zay Jones signs with Jacksonville

Reportedly 3 years, $30 million
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones warms...
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Orchard Park, N.Y. A person familiar with the move confirms to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have agreed to trade receiver Zay Jones to the Oakland Raiders. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)(Adrian Kraus | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA (WITN) - Former East Carolina University football standout Zay Jones has a new home, signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s reportedly a 3 year, 30 million dollar deal.

The wide out amassed 4,279 for the Pirates. Jones played 3 NFL seasons in Buffalo and 3 seasons with the Raiders.

Zay made 47 catches for 546 yards with a touchdown last season for Las Vegas. Jones shared his thoughts on Twitter this evening.

