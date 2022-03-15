ECU football opens spring practice, coach Houston happy with where the Pirates are at on day one

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football coming off its best season in seven years getting back to work with the start of spring practice Tuesday afternoon on campus. After going 7-5, but having their bowl game cancelled, there is a lot of excitement and focus in the group. Head coach Mike Houston sure was ready to go for practice number one.

“Everything wasn’t perfect but there was a lot of good stuff out there,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “especially with looking at our top units. They look a lot like you want on day one.”

The Pirates will practice the next few weeks leading up to their annual spring game on April 9th.

