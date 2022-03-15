ECU football hopes to continue to build momentum for fall through spring ball

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football begins spring ball Tuesday afternoon. Lots of changes for the Pirates. Notably some big transfers coming in to join the offensive line. We spoke to Coach Mike Houston about hopes for the spring recently.

“A very solid signing class back in December. Adding three offensive linemen from the transfer portal to our roster. Parker Moorer coming to us from West Virginia. Where he was a part time starter up there. Ben Johnson FCS all-conference player at Marist. Justin Redd was a second team All-American at Norfolk State. Pleased to have those guys join a room we are really excited about. I feel good about our returning players in that room also,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “You know you took a big step forward this year. I think that’s created some excited within the locker room, excitement in the fan base. We did this last year and now we want to take the next step forward. There is some confidence within the kids, but they also have that hunger too, because they did get robbed of that opportunity to play in a bowl game, and win a bowl game.”

The Pirates practice for the next few weeks before holding their spring game on April 9th.

