ECU Football Coach Mike Houston meets with business community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University Football Coach Mike Houston met with members of the business community Tuesday ahead of spring practice kicking off.

Houston told the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce he’s optimistic about the upcoming season. He also shared some behind-the-scenes stories about last season’s team, including the decision to kick a long field goal to beat Navy in dramatic fashion.

The Pirates’ head coach says he’s excited about a more normal season where, hopefully, COVID-19 protocols are not necessary.

The first spring practice was Tuesday afternoon and Houston says he’s thrilled to get back on the field with the players.

“It’s just looking more for a normal spring and getting ready for a normal fall. I think we all want that for a variety of reasons,” Houston said. “It’s just exciting to have the guys back and getting ready to get started.”

