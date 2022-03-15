ECU baseball falls in extra innings at Old Dominion, Softball sweeps Elon in doubleheader

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball surrendered a bases loaded walk in the 10th and ended up falling to 24th ranked Old Dominion 9-8 Tuesday night on the road.

The Pirates had a huge offensive game with five players collecting multiple hits in the game. Carter Cunningham and Alec Makarewicz both drove in a pair of runs. Three different Pirates each scored twice.

But ECU surrendered 5 homers to the Monarchs before falling in extras. The Pirates drop to 9-8 this season.

Back on campus, ECU softball did not surrender a run in sweeping a doubleheader over Elon. Logyn Estes had a big day winning in the circle in game one. A complete game shutout. She drove in two and scored once to help her own cause in the 8-0 win for the Pirates. Estes also drove in two in a 3-0 win in game two.

ECU softball is 13-11. Both Pirates teams play at College of Charleston this weekend.

