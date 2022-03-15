Advertisement

COVID-19 cases down as ECU students return from spring break

By Justin Lundy
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Monday was the first day back to class for East Carolina University students after spring break.

With masks now optional, some students are worried there could be a spike in COVID-19 cases especially as many people spent that time traveling out of state or out of the country.

Jadison Allen, a junior at ECU, says he just went home.

“I got to enjoy the weather a little bit,” Allen said. “I’m just excited to be back and finish the semester out.”

On top of the growing to-do list students face, they also have to adapt to changes related to the virus.

For the majority of the school year, face masks were mandatory indoors. After the Omicron surge stopped, the university made masks optional on March 7.

According to the ECU COVID-19 dashboard, 77% of people at the school are vaccinated. Allen is one of them and he says he’s not letting his guard down yet.

“I feel like my best chance of getting COVID is wearing my mask around people that I’m not around a majority of the day,” Allen said.

Alexis Smith, also a junior, says she’ll continue to be vigilant.

“Everyone went somewhere for spring break and it’s not like COVID went away,” Smith said. “Now it’s just like they’re bringing back whatever people brought back with them and I’m not trying to get sick out here.”

WITN reached out to ECU for comment and they sent the following statement:

“Individuals are encouraged to get tested if they are symptomatic or had a known close exposure to COVID-19. Free testing remains available on campus for students, faculty and staff who need one. No appointments are required. Students with questions regarding protocol can contact Student Health Services during business hours to speak to the COVID team.”

ECU News Services

ECU officials say they will continue to monitor local conditions and related policy guidance and adjust operations as needed.

