Braves adding Olson likely ends Freeman’s time in Atlanta

Braves send four players to Oakland for Olson
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman celebrates his home run during the seventh inning in Game 6 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VENICE, Fla. (AP) - Freddie Freeman’s tenure with the Atlanta Braves appears to be over after the World Series champions acquired All-Star first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics.

The A’s are getting a prize package of four players from Atlanta, including young outfielder Cristian Pache, in the deal. Freeman was the 2020 NL MVP and a five-time All-Star over 12 seasons with Atlanta, including as a veteran leader on last year’s championship team.

The 32-year-old has been revered by fans and teammates in Georgia.

On Sunday, Braves pitcher Charlie Morton said that if Freeman returned, he expected the left-handed slugger would one day have his number retired.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

