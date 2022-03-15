Bertie girls share about experiencing first program’s state game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central boys and girls and the Bertie girls all finished as state basketball runner up this week. For the Falcons it was the first time the girls ever got to play in a state game.

“This is really our first year together playing at states,” says Bertie junior Trianna Smallwood, “It was a really great feeling to be able to play on the big court.”

“This is my favorite school. I enjoyed the experience,” says Bertie Senior Jessica Stokes, “I enjoyed playing with my team one last time. Great to play with my team one last time. Great way to end off my senior year.”

“It was great. Hopefully we make it back next year because I am a sophomore,” says Bertie sophomore Rakiyah Peele, “Hopefully we can make it back my next two years. (How does it feel to be MVP?) Great!”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.