Appeals Court strikes down Greenville’s red-light program

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s intermediate-level appeals court has struck down the city of Greenville’s red-light camera program.

On Tuesday, the Court of Appeals ruled it unconstitutional because too little of the money generated ends up supporting the local school system.

The state constitution directs the ``clear proceeds’' of all fines to be ``used exclusively for maintaining free public schools.’’

A state law says that means at least 90%, but Pitt County schools got only 72% during a two-year period.

The Arizona-based camera operating company ended up with most of the rest. Two motorists who were cited initiated the lawsuit.

