Advertisement

Appeals Court strikes down Greenville’s red-light program

(WITN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s intermediate-level appeals court has struck down the city of Greenville’s red-light camera program.

On Tuesday, the Court of Appeals ruled it unconstitutional because too little of the money generated ends up supporting the local school system.

The state constitution directs the ``clear proceeds’' of all fines to be ``used exclusively for maintaining free public schools.’’

A state law says that means at least 90%, but Pitt County schools got only 72% during a two-year period.

The Arizona-based camera operating company ended up with most of the rest. Two motorists who were cited initiated the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaquile Jackson
Relative identifies victim of apparent hit & run in Greenville
Police said the driver of this car was seriously injured.
Man dies after four-vehicle crash on Greenville’s South Memorial Drive
A man from Ayden won a $250,000 prize on a lottery scratch off ticket.
Pitt County man wins big on scratch off ticket
Michael Schwartz
Reports: ECU to hire Tennessee coach Michael Schwartz to lead men’s basketball program
Jacksonville police released surveillance photos of a man who is a person of interest in the...
DO YOU KNOW US? Police release photos after tobacco store assault

Latest News

Aviation Park vandalism
OBX park getting undercover police patrols after vandalism
Michael Schwartz
Reports: ECU to hire Tennessee coach Michael Schwartz to lead men’s basketball program
Jaquile Ray Jackson
Police confirm ID of teen killed in apparent hit & run in Greenville
Protesters gathered in Greenville on Thursday calling for the City Council to reject Compute...
Citizens group asks Greenville city leaders to pause crypto-mining plans following lawsuit