Vidant Health expands visitation across hospital system

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health has once again updated its visitation screening process.

The hospital system says that due to decreased COVID-19 community spread, it is expanding visitation, including for COVID-19-positive patients. The changes, which can be seen below, will be effective Wednesday, March 16th, at 8 a.m.

Vidant Health visiting hours and restrictions by department, as of 3/14/2022 (Vidant Health)

Vidant Health visiting hours and restrictions by department, as of 3/14/2022 (Vidant Health)

Vidant Health visiting hours and restrictions by department, as of 3/14/2022 (Vidant Health)

Vidant says it continues to monitor the spread of the virus and examine local data, and will make visitation adjustments as necessary. The hospital system encourages people to consider virtual visitation options like phone calls as it is the safest option.

More information on Vidant’s visitor restrictions can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.