Two teens reported missing in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are looking for two missing teenagers in Beaufort County.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 14-year-old Jamarian Boyd and 15-year-old Keandrian Brown were last seen at their home on Old Mill Road in Chocowinity.

Deputies believe they left their home around 1:20 a.m. Monday morning. Their direction and mode of travel is unknown.

If you know the whereabouts of Boyd or Brown, you are asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-7111.

