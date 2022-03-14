Tarboro man with 13 pending charges arrested with 333 bindles of heroin

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man was arrested on Sunday on drug charges.

The Tarboro Police Department says 31-year-old Darnell McDougald was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, and resisting/delaying/obstructing a government official.

Police say they conducted a search warrant due to an investigation into the sale of heroin at about 6 a.m. Sunday at the Quality Inn in Tarboro. When officers tried to enter, a man inside the hotel room tried to hold the door and stop them from entering. When officers got in, they arrested two people and found 333 bindles of heroin.

WITN is told McDougald was served with an outstanding warrant for possession of cocaine and jailed under an $85,000 bond.

Police say he has an extensive history of selling drugs in Tarboro and Edgecombe County with 13 pending charges that are scheduled for trial. The charges include possession with the intent to sell and deliver heroin and cocaine and fleeing arrest with a motor vehicle.

