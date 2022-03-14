Advertisement

STATE AUDITOR: $438 million in unemployment payments not issued quick enough during pandemic

NC Works, Greenville office
NC Works, Greenville office(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state auditor says hundreds of millions of dollars in unemployment payments did not get issued quick enough at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Auditor Beth Wood this morning released an audit of the Commerce Department’s Division of Employment Security.

The audit said between January 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, $438 million in first unemployment benefit payments were late “during a time of tremendous need.”

This all came when the governor issued his statewide stay-at-home order, effective from March 30, 2020 through May 22, 2020. That order caused a significant jump in unemployment, from 3.6% to 13.5%.

The audit said the payments were not made because Employment Security’s claim process wasn’t designed to make payments timely, DES management did not monitor payment timeliness, and DES was not prepared for economic downturns that will inevitably occur.

Federal law says at least 87% of first benefit claims must be sent out within 14 days after one week of waiting. The audit found that most payments took more than 30 days to arrive and some were delayed more than a year.

Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said they agree with the findings and they’re working on implementing the auditor’s recommendations.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong storms damaged the roof at the Double Tree in Atlantic Beach on Saturday.
Storm damages roof at the Double Tree in Atlantic Beach
Stephanie Fulcher and her son Jonathan "Kole" McInnis
Celebration of life for mother and son plane crash victims
Teen pedestrian dies while trying to cross highway in Nags Head
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone holds a press conference on Saturday.
Nash County sheriff on deadly crash involving bank robbery suspect: ‘I saw sadness’

Latest News

The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pfizer works to advance COVID-19 vaccine, treatment options
COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Greenville
ENC looks back on start of COVID-19 pandemic two years later
North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations
State COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to near eight-month low
Pure Fusion owner serves a customer during National Nutrition Month
Business owners share how they promote healthy lifestyles during National Nutrition Month