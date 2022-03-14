STATE AUDITOR: $438 million in unemployment payments not issued quick enough during pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state auditor says hundreds of millions of dollars in unemployment payments did not get issued quick enough at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Auditor Beth Wood this morning released an audit of the Commerce Department’s Division of Employment Security.

The audit said between January 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, $438 million in first unemployment benefit payments were late “during a time of tremendous need.”

This all came when the governor issued his statewide stay-at-home order, effective from March 30, 2020 through May 22, 2020. That order caused a significant jump in unemployment, from 3.6% to 13.5%.

The audit said the payments were not made because Employment Security’s claim process wasn’t designed to make payments timely, DES management did not monitor payment timeliness, and DES was not prepared for economic downturns that will inevitably occur.

Federal law says at least 87% of first benefit claims must be sent out within 14 days after one week of waiting. The audit found that most payments took more than 30 days to arrive and some were delayed more than a year.

Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said they agree with the findings and they’re working on implementing the auditor’s recommendations.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be entirely unprecedented in terms of scope and scale, DES is committed to being more prepared for future economic disasters similar to the scope and scale of this event.”

