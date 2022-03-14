Advertisement

Pitt County man wins big on scratch off ticket

A man from Ayden won a $250,000 prize on a lottery scratch off ticket.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A trip to the store for lemonade ended in a much sweeter surprise for one Pitt County man.

The NC Education Lottery says Dennis Moore of Ayden won a $250,000 lottery prize. He bought his $5 20X The Cash scratch-off from Falling Creek Store in Kinston.

“It’s my lucky day,” Moore said. “I still feel like I’m dreaming right now.”

Moore is a machine operator who ended up taking home $146,402 after taxes. He says he wants to use the money to buy a new house for himself and his two children.

