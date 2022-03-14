Advertisement

OSHA: Worker lost arm from injury at US mail facility in NC

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - The U.S. Labor Department says the arm of a mechanic working at a mail facility in North Carolina was amputated last year after coming into contact with a machine that had a safety guard removed.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it inspected the facility in Greensboro following the injury in late September.

The agency released its findings in a news release on Friday.

The U.S. Postal Service operates the Greensboro Network Distribution Center.

The federal inspection identified repeat and serious safety violations.

