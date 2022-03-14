North Carolina gets $4 million grant for former QVC workers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina has received a $4 million federal workplace grant to help workers who lost their jobs due to the Rocky Mount facility fire in December.

The fire took the life of one man and blazed for longer than two days. The Rocky Mount Chamber of Commerce said the fire impacted up to 2,500 families.

Gov. Roy Cooper says the new grant will help hundreds of former QVC workers get back on their feet.

“While we’ve already helped many impacted employees get new jobs, many others still need the training and services this new grant provides to help them with new careers,” Cooper said.

The U.S. Department of Labor provided the funds to the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions.

Cooper says the grant is intended to serve about 650 people living in a ten-county area. Through the grant, eligible dislocated workers may receive career services, training services, and supportive services.

Cooper says former QVC employees interested in workforce services should contact their local NCWorks Career Center, which can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.