Advertisement

New state COVID-19 cases at lowest point since July

North Carolina COVID-19 cases
North Carolina COVID-19 cases(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of new COVID-19 cases reported Monday is the lowest since July.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports there were 373 daily cases of COVID-19 Monday. The last time cases were that low was on July 6th when 231 cases were recorded.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests that are coming back positive in our state remains lower than last month. According to the NCDHHS, 2.6% of total tests came back positive on Saturday. That number is slightly up from 2.5% on Friday.

The last time the positive test percentage was at 2.5% was on July 1st.

No COVID-19 deaths have been reported in North Carolina since Friday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong storms damaged the roof at the Double Tree in Atlantic Beach on Saturday.
Storm damages roof at the Double Tree in Atlantic Beach
Stephanie Fulcher and her son Jonathan "Kole" McInnis
Celebration of life for mother and son plane crash victims
Teen pedestrian dies while trying to cross highway in Nags Head
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone holds a press conference on Saturday.
Nash County sheriff on deadly crash involving bank robbery suspect: ‘I saw sadness’

Latest News

Vidant Health expands visitation across hospital system
NC Works, Greenville office
STATE AUDITOR: $438 million in unemployment payments not issued quick enough during pandemic
The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pfizer works to advance COVID-19 vaccine, treatment options
COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Greenville
ENC looks back on start of COVID-19 pandemic two years later