New state COVID-19 cases at lowest point since July

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of new COVID-19 cases reported Monday is the lowest since July.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports there were 373 daily cases of COVID-19 Monday. The last time cases were that low was on July 6th when 231 cases were recorded.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests that are coming back positive in our state remains lower than last month. According to the NCDHHS, 2.6% of total tests came back positive on Saturday. That number is slightly up from 2.5% on Friday.

The last time the positive test percentage was at 2.5% was on July 1st.

No COVID-19 deaths have been reported in North Carolina since Friday.

