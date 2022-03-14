Advertisement

Man dies after four-vehicle crash on Greenville’s South Memorial Drive

Police said the driver of this car was seriously injured.
Police said the driver of this car was seriously injured.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The man who police said was driving erratically Friday afternoon on a busy Greenville highway has died.

The four-vehicle crash on South Memorial Drive at Fairlane Road closed the busy highway for several hours.

Police identified the driver as 34-year-old Dominique Ransome, of Greenville. He died at Vidant Medical Center after the crash.

Police said Ransome was driving southbound when he clipped another southbound car. The man’s car then lost control and collided with two northbound cars.

Another driver was also taken to Vidant with what are considered non-life-threatening injuries.

