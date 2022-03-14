Man charged in string of catalytic converter thefts

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a string of catalytic converter thefts throughout the Roanoke Valley.

On March 10, 2022, investigators with the Sheriff’s Office were able to arrest James David Williams, of Halifax, after identifying him as a person of interest. Williams has been charged with 13 counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts and 1 count of first-degree trespass.

Deputies have not said where or when the thefts occurred.

Williams has a court date of March 16 and is being held under a $172,000 bond. Deputies say they are still investigating and more charges are pending.

