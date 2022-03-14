Advertisement

Man charged in string of catalytic converter thefts

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the thefts throughout the Roanoke Valley.
Williams arrested in string of catalytic converter thefts
(Halifax County Sheriff's office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a string of catalytic converter thefts throughout the Roanoke Valley.

On March 10, 2022, investigators with the Sheriff’s Office were able to arrest James David Williams, of Halifax, after identifying him as a person of interest. Williams has been charged with 13 counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts and 1 count of first-degree trespass.

Deputies have not said where or when the thefts occurred.

Williams has a court date of March 16 and is being held under a $172,000 bond. Deputies say they are still investigating and more charges are pending.

