Law enforcement stepping up patrols ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

By WITN Web Team
Mar. 14, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement agencies are ramping up patrols ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

The Booze It & Lose It campaign kicks off this week statewide. Law enforcement will have more patrols out on the roads looking for impaired drivers and are reminding everyone to never drink and drive.

Since 2018, 105 motorists have been killed or seriously injured in alcohol-related crashes on state roads during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign period.

If you drink and need a ride home, call a friend, take public transit or call a cab or uber.

