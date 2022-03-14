Law enforcement stepping up patrols ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement agencies are ramping up patrols ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

The Booze It & Lose It campaign kicks off this week statewide. Law enforcement will have more patrols out on the roads looking for impaired drivers and are reminding everyone to never drink and drive.

Since 2018, 105 motorists have been killed or seriously injured in alcohol-related crashes on state roads during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign period.

One of the worst things we do as an agency is to notify a family of the death of their loved one from a motor vehicle collision. These tragic events and the lasting impacts they have on families can be avoided, so please do your part by planning ahead and ensuring you and your friends celebrate this St. Patrick’s Day responsibly.

If you drink and need a ride home, call a friend, take public transit or call a cab or uber.

