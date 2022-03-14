Advertisement

Fears over effects of rising gas prices continue

(MGN Online)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 79 cents over the past two weeks to a record-setting $4.43 per gallon.

On average over the past week, regular gas prices have been staying around $4.17 across North Carolina. The average price at the pump is $1.54 higher than it was a year ago.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said the new price exceeds the prior all-time high of $4.11, set in July 2008, by 32 cents. Still, the new price is far from the inflation-adjusted record high of about $5.24 per gallon.

“I’m hoping it just stays steady and doesn’t spike,” Bryant Suellentrope, an Eastern Carolina business owner said. “Gas goes into more than just cars so I don’t want other things to get more expensive too.”

Eastern Carolinians said some workers’ wages have gone up recently amid the gas prices spike, but the gas prices and store prices have taken up all of that money.

