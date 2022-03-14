Advertisement

Edgecombe Early College High School- Kayla Craddock

“No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.” - Taylor Swift
WITN Class of 2022 Edgecombe Early College High School
WITN Class of 2022 Edgecombe Early College High School(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kayla Craddock

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Kayla Craddock, I am a super senior at Edgecombe Early College High School in Tarboro, North Carolina. I will be graduating in May of 2022 with my high school diploma as well as my associate’s degree in science. In the fall, I am attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to pursue a bachelor’s degree in communications. I am still unsure of the career field that I want to enter, however, I feel that earning a degree in communications will open the door for many different opportunities. I have 3 siblings, who are my built-in best friends! During my free time, I love to workout, read, spend time with friends and family, as well as babysit for families in my community. My faith is extremely important to me, I wouldn’t be where I am today without the constant reassurance of God’s plan for my life. In the future, I would love to travel the world and hopefully have a positive impact on those I encounter. I can’t wait to see what the future holds!

Kayla Craddock Edgecombe Early College Senior

School: Edgecombe Early College High School

Name: Kayla Craddock

Age: 18

Plans for next year: Attend UNC Chapel Hill

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Deciding the college I want to attend and the major I want to pursue.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Keep working hard, it will all pay off in the end!

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Seeing all of my hard work pay off and watching my dreams unfold!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully successful in my career and starting a family.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mom - she works so hard and is the most kind, generous person I know. Her support never wavers and means the world to me.

I am most unique because: I am fearfully and wonderfully made by God.

What is the one quote you live by: “You will never regret being kind.”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My relationship with Jesus, my family, school, being successful, and having a positive impact on others.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Greece. I love being somewhere warm and Greece is a beautiful country.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I second guess most of the decisions I make.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Probably senior year; I broke out of my shell and had a lot of fun.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: Sunscreen - sunburn is awful.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong storms damaged the roof at the Double Tree in Atlantic Beach on Saturday.
Storm damages roof at the Double Tree in Atlantic Beach
Stephanie Fulcher and her son Jonathan "Kole" McInnis
Celebration of life for mother and son plane crash victims
Teen pedestrian dies while trying to cross highway in Nags Head
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone holds a press conference on Saturday.
Nash County sheriff on deadly crash involving bank robbery suspect: ‘I saw sadness’