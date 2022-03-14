Edgecombe Early College High School- Kayla Craddock

Kayla Craddock

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Kayla Craddock, I am a super senior at Edgecombe Early College High School in Tarboro, North Carolina. I will be graduating in May of 2022 with my high school diploma as well as my associate’s degree in science. In the fall, I am attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to pursue a bachelor’s degree in communications. I am still unsure of the career field that I want to enter, however, I feel that earning a degree in communications will open the door for many different opportunities. I have 3 siblings, who are my built-in best friends! During my free time, I love to workout, read, spend time with friends and family, as well as babysit for families in my community. My faith is extremely important to me, I wouldn’t be where I am today without the constant reassurance of God’s plan for my life. In the future, I would love to travel the world and hopefully have a positive impact on those I encounter. I can’t wait to see what the future holds!

School: Edgecombe Early College High School

Name: Kayla Craddock

Age: 18

Plans for next year: Attend UNC Chapel Hill

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Deciding the college I want to attend and the major I want to pursue.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Keep working hard, it will all pay off in the end!

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Seeing all of my hard work pay off and watching my dreams unfold!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully successful in my career and starting a family.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mom - she works so hard and is the most kind, generous person I know. Her support never wavers and means the world to me.

I am most unique because: I am fearfully and wonderfully made by God.

What is the one quote you live by: “You will never regret being kind.”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My relationship with Jesus, my family, school, being successful, and having a positive impact on others.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Greece. I love being somewhere warm and Greece is a beautiful country.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I second guess most of the decisions I make.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Probably senior year; I broke out of my shell and had a lot of fun.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: Sunscreen - sunburn is awful.

