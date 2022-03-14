Advertisement

ECU ace Whisenhunt done for the season, Pirates split with St. Mary’s

NCAA violation sidelines Whisenhunt for season
Carson Whisenhunt AAC
Carson Whisenhunt AAC(Ben Solomon/AAC | Ben Solomon)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After Sunday’s ECU baseball game head coach Cliff Godwin told reporters Carson Whisenhunt would be out for the remainder of the season, deemed ineligible by the NCAA. He will not be on the team for the rest of the season. He may return next year.

Whisenhunt released a statement through Pirate Radio stating he took supplements from a nationwide nutrition store and ended up resulting in a positive (Performance Enhancing Drug) test.

Whisenhunt was named preseason AAC Pitcher of the Year. He was also named preseason All-American by four different baseball publications.

The Pirates split a doubleheader with St. Mary’s falling 6-5 and winning 4-3. They take the weekend series 2-1.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives found additional human remains buried in a shallow grave Friday morning as they...
Authorities identify human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida, find additional remains
Tiffani Hatcher found
Officials say Tiffani Hatcher has been found
Tornado Watch Saturday
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch: Damaging winds possible this morning
Strong storms damaged the roof at the Double Tree in Atlantic Beach on Saturday.
Storm damages roof at the Double Tree in Atlantic Beach
Police said the driver of this car was seriously injured.
Four-vehicle crash on Greenville’s South Memorial Drive sends two to hospital

Latest News

NC state basketball highlights and recaps of three area schools games.
Farmville Central boys and girls, Bertie girls fall in state basketball championship games
NCHSAA State Championship results
NCHSAA State Championship results
ECU softball claims pair of home games to get back to 500
ECU softball claims pair of home games to get back to 500
ECU earns solid series opening victory over St. Mary’s College
ECU earns solid series opening victory over St. Mary’s College