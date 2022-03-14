ECU ace Whisenhunt done for the season, Pirates split with St. Mary’s
NCAA violation sidelines Whisenhunt for season
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After Sunday’s ECU baseball game head coach Cliff Godwin told reporters Carson Whisenhunt would be out for the remainder of the season, deemed ineligible by the NCAA. He will not be on the team for the rest of the season. He may return next year.
Whisenhunt released a statement through Pirate Radio stating he took supplements from a nationwide nutrition store and ended up resulting in a positive (Performance Enhancing Drug) test.
Whisenhunt was named preseason AAC Pitcher of the Year. He was also named preseason All-American by four different baseball publications.
The Pirates split a doubleheader with St. Mary’s falling 6-5 and winning 4-3. They take the weekend series 2-1.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.