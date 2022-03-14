ECU ace Whisenhunt done for the season, Pirates split with St. Mary’s

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After Sunday’s ECU baseball game head coach Cliff Godwin told reporters Carson Whisenhunt would be out for the remainder of the season, deemed ineligible by the NCAA. He will not be on the team for the rest of the season. He may return next year.

Whisenhunt released a statement through Pirate Radio stating he took supplements from a nationwide nutrition store and ended up resulting in a positive (Performance Enhancing Drug) test.

Breaking News: Carson Wisenhunt has provided Pirate Radio with his official statement concerning his suspension. pic.twitter.com/Of1qrUM0hY — Pirate Radio ☠️ (@PR927FM) March 14, 2022

Whisenhunt was named preseason AAC Pitcher of the Year. He was also named preseason All-American by four different baseball publications.

The Pirates split a doubleheader with St. Mary’s falling 6-5 and winning 4-3. They take the weekend series 2-1.

