DO YOU KNOW US? Police release photos after tobacco store assault

Jacksonville police released surveillance photos of a man who is a person of interest in the...
Jacksonville police released surveillance photos of a man who is a person of interest in the Thursday assault, along with a woman.(Jacksonville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are wanted for questioning in an assault that happened last week at a Jacksonville tobacco shop.

Police released surveillance photos of a man who is a person of interest in the Thursday assault, along with a woman.

It happened at Mr. Tobacco at 4200 Western Boulevard.

Police say the woman was with the man at the time of the assault.

The man is a light-skinned Black man in his middle to late 20s, about 5′10 to 6′ tall. He was wearing a white t-shirt, multi-colored Chicago Bulls jacket, and khaki pants.

If you know who either person is you should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

