Beaufort County Community College announces new satellite facility

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County Community College announced Monday it will soon have a new satellite facility in Aurora.

The new facility is aimed at helping people in the rural part of Beaufort County and surrounding counties train workers and advance their careers through programs. It will cater to industrial training and individuals looking to continue or complete their education.

North Carolina Rep. Keith Kidwell presented a check for $2.5 million to the establishment of the satellite college facility.

“It’s a long drive from Aurora to the community college on the other side of the county,” Kidwell said. “It just makes sense to do that; it makes sense because it helps out Nutrien, our largest employer in Beaufort County. It also makes sense because Nutrien is willing to step in and help with the project. It’s not just a taxpayer situation; it’s a taxpayer and the business that are coming together to make this possible.”

The money was given through the North Carolina budget.

