Advertisement

Beaufort County Community College announces new satellite facility

North Carolina Rep. Keith Kidwell presents check to BCCC
North Carolina Rep. Keith Kidwell presents check to BCCC(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County Community College announced Monday it will soon have a new satellite facility in Aurora.

The new facility is aimed at helping people in the rural part of Beaufort County and surrounding counties train workers and advance their careers through programs. It will cater to industrial training and individuals looking to continue or complete their education.

North Carolina Rep. Keith Kidwell presented a check for $2.5 million to the establishment of the satellite college facility.

“It’s a long drive from Aurora to the community college on the other side of the county,” Kidwell said. “It just makes sense to do that; it makes sense because it helps out Nutrien, our largest employer in Beaufort County. It also makes sense because Nutrien is willing to step in and help with the project. It’s not just a taxpayer situation; it’s a taxpayer and the business that are coming together to make this possible.”

The money was given through the North Carolina budget.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong storms damaged the roof at the Double Tree in Atlantic Beach on Saturday.
Storm damages roof at the Double Tree in Atlantic Beach
Stephanie Fulcher and her son Jonathan "Kole" McInnis
Celebration of life for mother and son plane crash victims
Teen pedestrian dies while trying to cross highway in Nags Head
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone holds a press conference on Saturday.
Nash County sheriff on deadly crash involving bank robbery suspect: ‘I saw sadness’

Latest News

Man dies after four-vehicle crash on Greenville’s South Memorial Drive
Man dies after four-vehicle crash on Greenville’s South Memorial Drive
Greenville police searching for driver after apparent hit & run kills boy
Greenville police searching for driver after apparent hit & run kills boy
Police said it happened on this road.
Greenville police searching for driver after apparent hit & run kills boy
Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
North Carolina gets $4 million grant for former QVC workers