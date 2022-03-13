Advertisement

William Hurt, star of ‘Broadcast News,’ ‘Body Heat,’ dies

William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series "Goliath," poses for a portrait during the...
William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series "Goliath," poses for a portrait during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor of “Broadcast News,” “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” has died. He was 71. Hurt's son, Will, said in a statement that Hurt died Sunday, March 13, 2022 of natural causes.(Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — William Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor of “Broadcast News,” “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” has died. He was 71.

Hurt’s son, Will, said in a statement that Hurt died Sunday of natural causes. He said Hurt died peacefully, among family. Deadline first reported Hurt’s death.

In a long-running career, Hurt was three times nominated for an Academy Award, winning for 1985′s “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” After his screen debut in 1980′s Paddy Chayefsky-scripted “Altered States” as a psychopathologist studying schizophrenia and experimenting with sensory deprivation, Hurt quickly emerged as one of the 1980s foremost leading men.

