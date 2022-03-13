Teen pedestrian dies while trying to cross highway in Nags Head

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WITN) -A teen pedestrian is dead after she was hit by a car while trying to run across a highway in Nags Head Saturday evening.

According to officials, it happened around 7:39 p.m. Saturday night.

The 15-year-old visiting from Albania was trying to run from the west side of the 2400th block of South Croatan Highway to the east side of the road.

She was hit on the inside northbound lane by a 2018 Chevy Colorado driven by a 65-year-old Nags Head man.

Town officials say three off-duty EMS employees who were nearby immediately started CPR and were able to restore a pulse, but the teen later died from her injuries at the Outer Banks Hospital.

Additionally, officials say neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

Charges are not expected to be brought against the driver.

The incident is still under investigation.

