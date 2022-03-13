Advertisement

Teen pedestrian dies while trying to cross highway in Nags Head

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WITN) -A teen pedestrian is dead after she was hit by a car while trying to run across a highway in Nags Head Saturday evening.

According to officials, it happened around 7:39 p.m. Saturday night.

The 15-year-old visiting from Albania was trying to run from the west side of the 2400th block of South Croatan Highway to the east side of the road.

She was hit on the inside northbound lane by a 2018 Chevy Colorado driven by a 65-year-old Nags Head man.

Town officials say three off-duty EMS employees who were nearby immediately started CPR and were able to restore a pulse, but the teen later died from her injuries at the Outer Banks Hospital.

Additionally, officials say neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

Charges are not expected to be brought against the driver.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives found additional human remains buried in a shallow grave Friday morning as they...
Authorities identify human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida, find additional remains
Tiffani Hatcher found
Officials say Tiffani Hatcher has been found
Tornado Watch Saturday
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch: Damaging winds possible this morning
Police said the driver of this car was seriously injured.
Four-vehicle crash on Greenville’s South Memorial Drive sends two to hospital
Power outages generic
UPDATE: Power restored in New Bern

Latest News

33rd annual ABC yard sale returns in New Bern
Stephanie Fulcher and her son Jonathan "Kole" McInnis
Celebration of life for mother and son plane crash victims
Farmville Central boys and girls, Bertie girls fall in state basketball championship games
Storm damages roof at the Double Tree in Atlantic Beach