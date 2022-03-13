Storm damages roof at the Double Tree in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Storms that rolled through eastern North Carolina early Saturday morning damaged a roof at the Double Tree in Atlantic Beach.

Sample HTML block

Video sent by Julia Farmer shows debris scattered across the parking lot, including a large chunk of the roof that damaged multiple cars.

The staff at the Double Tree said no one was injured and that the storm came through so quickly that no one had time to react.

Submit your photos and videos to Carolina Camera HERE.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.