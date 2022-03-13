Advertisement

Storm damages roof at the Double Tree in Atlantic Beach

Storm damages roof at the Double Tree in Atlantic Beach
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Storms that rolled through eastern North Carolina early Saturday morning damaged a roof at the Double Tree in Atlantic Beach.

Sample HTML block

Video sent by Julia Farmer shows debris scattered across the parking lot, including a large chunk of the roof that damaged multiple cars.

The staff at the Double Tree said no one was injured and that the storm came through so quickly that no one had time to react.

Submit your photos and videos to Carolina Camera HERE.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives found additional human remains buried in a shallow grave Friday morning as they...
Authorities identify human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida, find additional remains
Police said the driver of this car was seriously injured.
Four-vehicle crash on Greenville’s South Memorial Drive sends two to hospital
Deputy Aaron Edwards
Washington County deputy seen in arrest video fired; SBI now investigating
East Carolina coach Joe Dooley (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
ECU fires men’s head basketball coach
This is one of three bridges where the contractor is in default.
DOT says contractor defaults on three Eastern Carolina bridge projects

Latest News

Storm damages roof at the Double Tree in Atlantic Beach
Powerball 3-12
N.C. high school robotics teams compete
N.C. high school robotics teams compete
Robots competing in the event in Minges Coliseum
N.C. high school robotics teams compete