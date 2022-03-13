Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny, but chilly Sunday; Warmer Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our weather pattern will return to a more tranquil pattern Sunday. High pressure will build into the region giving us sunny skies and a light breeze. The cold air mass in place will only warm to the mid and upper 40s Sunday afternoon. As winds become more southwesterly late Sunday into Monday, a warming trend will begin. Lows Sunday night will be in the low to mid 30s. Monday will see highs return to the mid 60s under more sunshine.

The next rain chance arrives Wednesday and may start a more unsettled pattern for our region. At least temperatures appear to me mild late week into the weekend.

Sunday

Sunny and cool. Highs near 49. Wind: NW then SW 5-10

Monday

Mostly sunny with a high of 64. Wind: S 5.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 68. Wind: SW 10.

Wednesday

Breezy with rain arriving. High of 68. Wind: E 10-15. Rain chance: 60%

Thursday

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High of 65. Wind: E 10. Rain chance: 30%

