Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Frost possible late tonight; Warmer Monday afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure over the region will lead to a cold night. While the air is very dry, there may enough moisture by sunrise to produce some patchy frost. For any plants which survived the freeze Sunday morning, protecting them from frost is wise tonight. Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs warming to the mid 60s. The East could see 70 on Tuesday.

The next rain chance arrives Wednesday and may start a more unsettled pattern for our region. At least temperatures appear to me mild late week into the weekend. Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day and has a 30% chance of lingering showers. Friday is a full moon.

Sunday

Sunny and cool. Highs near 49. Wind: NW then SW 5-10

Monday

Mostly sunny with a high of 64. Wind: S 5.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 68. Wind: SW 10.

Wednesday

Breezy with rain arriving. High of 68. Wind: E 10-15. Rain chance: 60%

Thursday

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High of 65. Wind: E 10. Rain chance: 30%

