Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Frost possible late tonight; Warmer Monday afternoon

Patchy frost is possible tonight
First Alert Forecast for Sunday, March 13th
By Phillip Williams
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure over the region will lead to a cold night. While the air is very dry, there may enough moisture by sunrise to produce some patchy frost. For any plants which survived the freeze Sunday morning, protecting them from frost is wise tonight. Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs warming to the mid 60s. The East could see 70 on Tuesday.

The next rain chance arrives Wednesday and may start a more unsettled pattern for our region. At least temperatures appear to me mild late week into the weekend. Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day and has a 30% chance of lingering showers. Friday is a full moon.

Sunday

Sunny and cool. Highs near 49. Wind: NW then SW 5-10

Monday

Mostly sunny with a high of 64. Wind: S 5.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 68. Wind: SW 10.

Wednesday

Breezy with rain arriving. High of 68. Wind: E 10-15. Rain chance: 60%

Thursday

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High of 65. Wind: E 10. Rain chance: 30%

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives found additional human remains buried in a shallow grave Friday morning as they...
Authorities identify human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida, find additional remains
Tiffani Hatcher found
Officials say Tiffani Hatcher has been found
Tornado Watch Saturday
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch: Damaging winds possible this morning
Police said the driver of this car was seriously injured.
Four-vehicle crash on Greenville’s South Memorial Drive sends two to hospital
Power outages generic
UPDATE: Power restored in New Bern

Latest News

33rd annual ABC yard sale returns in New Bern
33rd annual ABC yard sale returns in New Bern
Teen pedestrian dies while trying to cross highway in Nags Head
33rd annual ABC yard sale returns in New Bern
Stephanie Fulcher and her son Jonathan "Kole" McInnis
Celebration of life for mother and son plane crash victims