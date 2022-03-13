Advertisement

NCEL 03-11-2022

NCEL 03-11-2022
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives found additional human remains buried in a shallow grave Friday morning as they...
Authorities identify human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida, find additional remains
Tiffani Hatcher found
Officials say Tiffani Hatcher has been found
Tornado Watch Saturday
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch: Damaging winds possible this morning
Police said the driver of this car was seriously injured.
Four-vehicle crash on Greenville’s South Memorial Drive sends two to hospital
East Carolina coach Joe Dooley (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
ECU fires men’s head basketball coach

Latest News

ncel 3-12
ncel 3-12
Farmville Central boys and girls, Bertie girls fall in state basketball championship games
Storm damages roof at the Double Tree in Atlantic Beach
Powerball 3-12