N.C. high school robotics teams compete

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - More than thirty teams came together at Minges Coliseum on Saturday to duke it out with robots as part of a competition hosted by FIRST North Carolina and East Carolina University.

Challenges included robots having to throw balls into two hoops and climbing monkey bars to earn points to qualify again for a tournament on Sunday.

For high school students who came out to compete, they said how they joined for fun at first but later learned how passionate they were about engineering.

“So, in high school I found this program out of Pitt County and I decided to join,” competitor Carter Lamson said. “I’ve grown through that, and I’ve learned that I like engineering, building and now I’m the captain of the team and so I get to participate in this and be a driver.”

Lamson said he joined his robotics team during his freshman year and made it to the national championship in Houston.

“That experience was so much fun, and for sophomore year to kind of be cancelled half way through was really sad,” Lamson said. “So when we found out we were able to come back, I was just so happy because I found out I would be able to drive in competition, build a new robot and actually have a regular season again.”

It’s been two years since the event was held in-person and competitors, including Sherelle McDaniel, shared how excited they were to battle face-to-face.

“This is my first-year programming,” McDaniel said. “This is my first year even looking at a robot and knowing what it’s supposed to do, so like it’s cool, it’s a new experience and it’s something I’m finding out, it’s a new passion. It’s really cool too actually be here.”

FIRST North Carolina president Marie Hopper said the energy was electrifying amid eased COVID-19 restrictions.

“Students are so excited to be back in person, they don’t even care that we’re having to wear masks, they’re just so excited to be together with people that think like they do, they’re having fun with, with their friends they haven’t seen in two years,” Hopper said.

Students had seven weeks to build their robots and get them ready for competition, without knowing until January what the event will be.

But students took the opportunity to showcase their skills, eager to apply them in the future.

“This program experience is going to help me because I am thinking of building an app and knowing how to program will definitely help with that in the future,” McDaniel said.

Betsy McDonald, who’s a mentor for one of the high school teams, said even though it’s their job to give advice, it’s up to the students to decide what’s right for them.

“We let the kids make their own decisions even if it turns out that she was right,” McDonald said. “That’s really important to us for them to see cause and effect and take ownership of their choices.”

The winners on Sunday will make it to Campbell University in April to compete in the state championship.

