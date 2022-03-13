Nash County sheriff on deadly crash involving bank robbery suspect: ‘I saw sadness’

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WRAL) - A man suspected of robbing several banks in North Carolina and South Carolina died Friday after a crash on Interstate 95 in Nash County.

On Saturday afternoon, Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone held a news conference to discuss the deputy chase involving bank robbery suspect Thomas Lester Ketelsen.

“Luckily enough, this deputy sheriff in Robeson County was vigilant enough to run this license plate, and it came back that he’s wanted,” Stone said. “And, they got him off the road before someone got hurt.”

Stone said two law enforcement officers at the scene tried performing CPR on Ketelsen, but he was dead at the scene. Ketelsen was not wearing a seatbelt, Stone said. No one else was hurt in the crash.

“The vehicle of the suspect went off the left shoulder of the road,” Stone said. “(He) traveled some distance down the road, and at that time, he ended up against a tree and was partially ejected.”

Around 11 p.m. Friday, Ketelsen was driving north on Interstate 95, according to Stone. Deputies attempted to stop Ketelsen, but he sped away. It prompted deputies to perform a forced-vehicle stop on Ketelsen.

“What I want to iterate to people is, when a blue light and siren come behind you, you need to stop,” Stone said.

Stone described Ketelsen as a “career criminal.”

Ketelsen, 60, of Conover has an extensive criminal history, according to Stone. The sheriff said Ketelsen’s criminal record involves burglary, larceny, forgery and counterfeiting of U.S. currency, armed robbery and a bank robbery.

Stone said Ketelsen previously served time in federal prison.

One lane of I-95 was closed at exit 132 near Rocky Mount until 3 a.m. on Saturday as crews worked to clear the scene.

“I saw sadness,” Stone said upon arriving at the scene. “A person has lost his life. I saw carnage of a vehicle.

“I saw law enforcement (and) EMS (and other law enforcement agencies) come out (and) risk their lives to come out so other people can go about their business without noticing things and not being hampered by it. And, I saw law enforcement officers that risked their life so others can have a safe society.”

Stone said several law enforcement agencies responded, including the West Mount Volunteer Fire Department, Coopers Volunteer Fire Department, North Carolina DMV, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

