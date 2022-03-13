Grifton woman celebrates 100th birthday

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - For the town of Grifton, Olivia Chapman means a lot, but to Chapman’s family, she’s the queen.

“She raised me, and she’s just been there for me, been there for her siblings, she just means a lot to the family,” Chapman’s grandchild Danielle Chapman said.

On Sunday, Olivia Chapman celebrated her 100th birthday at Grifton’s train depot.

“This is a hundred years of culture of education, of just social life,” Chapman’s great-grandchild Chareena Harper said. “Coming home every day from school, home cooked meals, just teaching me things you won’t learn in school.”

Harper said Olivia was so strong considering all she’s been through and praised how she was able to witness the birth of her great-great grandchildren.

“Oh man, she is so strong,” Harper said. “She’s raised her daughter, her grandkids, her great grandkids and now she has great-great grandkids, just going through civil rights, moving from the south to the north, and then back down to the south trying to find work, just everything that she’s been through.”

Chapman’s family said how popular Olivia was in Grifton.

“She means everything to everyone, everyone goes to her for advice, I mean even right now she is in her right mind where she can give advice, she’ll keep you laughing for one, if you meet her, you’ll be falling out, she’s just so funny and she’s a caring and kind person,” Danielle Chapman said.

