Celebration of life for mother and son plane crash victims

Stephanie Fulcher and her son Jonathan "Kole" McInnis
Stephanie Fulcher and her son Jonathan "Kole" McInnis(WITN, Carteret County Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTIC, N.C. (WITN) -A celebration of life will be held Sunday for two of the eight people killed in last months plane crash.

Stephanie Fulcher and her son Jonathan “Kole” McInnis’s celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Fulcher home located at 772 Seashore Dr., Atlantic, NC 28511.

According to the Munden funeral home website, the family will receive friends following the service.

Additionally, a private interment will take place at Over the Brook Cemetery in Atlantic at a later date.

The service will also be available on the Munden Funeral Home’s website, it will remain on the website for 90 days.

The family request guests park at the Old Red and White Grocery Store and the funeral home will take everyone to and from the Fulcher residence.

