33rd annual ABC Yard Sale returns in New Bern

NEWBERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Historical Society’s Attic, Basement and Closet Yard sale is happening on Sunday.

The yard sale starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. at the New Bern Battlefield Park Pavilion.

The sale will have six departments featuring antique, art, collectibles, furniture, jewelry and outdoor furniture. All items must be picked up by 4 p.m. with either card or cash payments.

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education.

