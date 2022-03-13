Advertisement

33rd annual ABC Yard Sale returns in New Bern

100-mile yard sale to go on at “discretion of the individual”
(tcw-kfvs12)
By Tayvion Darden
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Historical Society’s Attic, Basement and Closet Yard sale is happening on Sunday.

The yard sale starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. at the New Bern Battlefield Park Pavilion.

The sale will have six departments featuring antique, art, collectibles, furniture, jewelry and outdoor furniture. All items must be picked up by 4 p.m. with either card or cash payments.

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives found additional human remains buried in a shallow grave Friday morning as they...
Authorities identify human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida, find additional remains
Tiffani Hatcher found
Officials say Tiffani Hatcher has been found
Tornado Watch Saturday
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch: Damaging winds possible this morning
Police said the driver of this car was seriously injured.
Four-vehicle crash on Greenville’s South Memorial Drive sends two to hospital
East Carolina coach Joe Dooley (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
ECU fires men’s head basketball coach

Latest News

Farmville Central boys and girls, Bertie girls fall in state basketball championship games
Storm damages roof at the Double Tree in Atlantic Beach
Strong storms damaged the roof at the Double Tree in Atlantic Beach on Saturday.
Storm damages roof at the Double Tree in Atlantic Beach
N.C. high school robotics teams compete
N.C. high school robotics teams compete