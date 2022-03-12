Advertisement

Wawa looks to open first store in North Carolina by 2024

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - Wawa, a highly popular convenience store and gas station along the east coast, plans to open its first store in North Carolina by 2024, officials confirmed.

Officials say Wawa is actively looking into potential sites for new stores in North Carolina, and hope to open the first Wawa stores in the state by the end of 2024.

Officials say they can’t confirm specific locations or timelines for construction at this stage in the process, but say they can’t be more excited about coming to North Carolina.

“In the meantime, we couldn’t be more excited to bring Wawa’s one-of-a-kind brand and offering to this market in the near future. We look forward to serving the community with our quality fresh food and beverages and, as always, our deep commitment to the communities in which we operate. As a privately held, family and associate-owned company, we are most excited to share our unique culture and store experience, which has resulted in family-like bonds with our associates, our customers and our communities. As our Wawa family grows into new markets, we will forever treasure the important role we play in fulfilling customers’ lives,” a statement from a public relations manager read.

It’s a chain of more than 850 convenience retail stores (over 600 offering gasoline), located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C.

The stores offer a large fresh food service selection, including Wawa brands such as built-to-order hoagies , freshly brewed coffee , hot breakfast sandwiches , built-to-order specialty beverages , and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.

